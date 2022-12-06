UWM Holdings Co. (UWMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 10th

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $421.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UWMC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Institutional Trading of UWM

About UWM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UWM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

