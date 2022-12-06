Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 72.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $116.48. 8,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

