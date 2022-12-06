Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 4.8%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.14 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 57,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,415,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 581,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software



Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.



