United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $273.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $282.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,930 shares of company stock worth $26,864,920 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

