United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

