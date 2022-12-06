Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.15

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.15 or 0.00036128 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.69 billion and approximately $74.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00466566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022876 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001204 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018512 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.13598207 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 573 active market(s) with $74,811,373.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

