Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $211.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

