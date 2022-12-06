UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824 over the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,988,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

