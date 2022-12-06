UBS Group Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $63.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

D stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 39,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

