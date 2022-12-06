Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Twilio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.18.

TWLO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. 49,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.92. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $289.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

