Truist Financial Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $15.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,006.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

