Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.70. 7,531,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,786. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

