Traxx (TRAXX) Tops One Day Volume of $184,288.20

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Traxx has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $184,288.20 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

