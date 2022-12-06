Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 3,138 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

