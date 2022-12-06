Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

