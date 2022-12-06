Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.5 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.78 and its 200 day moving average is $242.66.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

