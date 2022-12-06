Tradewinds LLC. Takes $278,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

PM stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

