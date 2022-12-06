Tradewinds LLC. Takes $212,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

