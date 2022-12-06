Tradewinds LLC. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Leidos Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

