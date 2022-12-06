Tradewinds LLC. Invests $300,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average is $173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

