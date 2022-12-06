Tradewinds LLC. Invests $224,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in 3M by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 181,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M stock opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.75. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

