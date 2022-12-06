Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 1,199 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen Trading Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $292.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

