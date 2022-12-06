Tradewinds LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,295 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.



GPC stock opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.



The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.





Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

