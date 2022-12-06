Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.35. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

