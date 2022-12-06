Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$98.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$91.32 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$109.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.83. The firm has a market cap of C$166.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

