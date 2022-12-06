Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$96.00 at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.03.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$91.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$166.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

