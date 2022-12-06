Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.