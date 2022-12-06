TIG Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,897 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,839 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 100,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 62,654 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVFB remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Tuesday. 78,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,594. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

