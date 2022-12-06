TIG Advisors LLC Sells 171,174 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,174 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 308,962.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 61.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

Shares of DiamondHead stock remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

