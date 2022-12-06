TIG Advisors LLC Sells 167,212 Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,212 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,052,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 10.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 422,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 101.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 318,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 19.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,291. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Profile

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

