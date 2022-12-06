TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,505 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,759,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCNE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 65,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.