TIG Advisors LLC Purchases 50,559 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,559 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 8.2% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Activision Blizzard worth $198,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 112,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,424. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

