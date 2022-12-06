TIG Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,899 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSRXU. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $197,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $361,000.

Shares of FSRXU stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 2,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,075. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in identifying businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries.

