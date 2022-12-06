TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,025,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Frontier Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

ULCC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

A number of analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

