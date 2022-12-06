TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 522,824 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,000. VMware makes up approximately 2.5% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of VMware at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $118.70. 2,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.77. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 430.43%. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. UBS Group cut their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

