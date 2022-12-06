TIG Advisors LLC Acquires 376,316 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 902,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 376,316 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,900. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.