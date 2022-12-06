Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 2.6%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.63. Approximately 5,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 797,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $593,361.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,989,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512 in the last three months. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tidewater by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,595,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.