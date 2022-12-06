Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.13 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $182.41 million and $5.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,003.00 or 1.00002960 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021475 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00239360 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01814524 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,841,257.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.