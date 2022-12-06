THOR Industries (THO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect THOR Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THOR Industries Stock Down 6.0 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in THOR Industries by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. MKM Partners lowered their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

