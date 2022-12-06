Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 595,375 shares.The stock last traded at $114.68 and had previously closed at $116.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.96.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.