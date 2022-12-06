Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.38.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $550.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $215.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 6,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 420,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

