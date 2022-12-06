The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 70,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

