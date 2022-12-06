The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.