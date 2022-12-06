The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $384.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $371.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,473,399 shares of company stock valued at $111,293,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

