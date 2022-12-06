The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of GGZ opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 158,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,585,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 288,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
