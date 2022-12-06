The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.65.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

