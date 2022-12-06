The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,828 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for 1.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,356. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.45 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 45.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

