TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 3.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 32,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,058,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $994,000. M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,047,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 520,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

