TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 3.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 32,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,058,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
