Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading 0% Higher

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.26. 56,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 87,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOYB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

