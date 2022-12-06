Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Delphia USA Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.96 on Tuesday, reaching $176.49. The company had a trading volume of 898,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,909,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

